Advertisement

Artists use their skills to teach Native American languages

MINNESOTA MAP
MINNESOTA MAP(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Several artists across Minnesota are using their talents to help teach Native American languages.

Neil McKay is a member of the Spirit Lake Tribe in North Dakota who instructs students in the Dakota language at the University of Minnesota. Classically trained in guitar, he learned to meld his interest in the Dakota language and music.

Chris Griffith and Shari Aronson are co-founders of Z Puppets Rosenschnoz, a puppet theater in Minneapolis. For the past four years, they have been performing “Say It! Sing It! Play It! In Cherokee.”

Another artist and educator, Wesley Ballinger, has worked on two series of Ojibwe language textbooks.

Supporters say that as the movement to learn Indigenous languages grows, more creative ways are needed to teach them.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The lawsuit states the baby was in fetal distress during the birth in August 2018 and was not...
Family awarded $97.4 million for botched birth that left child with severe brain damage
Tyler Jacob back with family
Winona man released from Russian custody, back with family
Anthony Crudup Jr.
2 girls arrested, accused of abducting Milwaukee baby
One person has died in a grain bin accident in Williamsburg Friday morning.
Crews find man dead under 10 feet of corn in Iowa grain bin
FILE - Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters performs at Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival at...
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dead at 50

Latest News

Georgia students decorated hallways in sunflowers for their beloved custodian from Ukraine.
WATCH: Surprise from Georgia elementary school students brings Ukrainian custodian to tears
President Joe Biden speaks about additional security assistance that his administration will...
Blinken reassures allies ahead of possible Iran deal
Rare Pokémon Charizard card sells for $420k at auction.
Rare Pokémon card sells for $420,000 at auction
A graffiti artist known as Mr. Dheo painted a large mural called "The Freedom Fighter" honoring...
Zelenskyy: West needs more courage in helping Ukraine fight