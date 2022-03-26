Rochester Education Association stand in solidarity with Minneapolis teachers

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Minneapolis are stepping off the picket line. A tentative deal was reached early Friday morning, ending a two week strike over pay, staff shortages and other issues.

It kept 29,000 students out of the classroom, along with nearly 4,500 teachers and staff. Throughout the ordeal, several Rochester Education Association members went to the twin cities to stand in solidarity with Minneapolis teachers.

Watching the strike play out, brings REA president Dan Kuhlman back 30 years.

“When I first came to the district in 1991. We went on strike. It was the very first year I taught up here,” Kuhlman said. “It brought back a lot of memories. Nervousness about what’s next, what’s going to happen. How am I going to get paid. How am I going to get insurance?”

It was that all too familiar feeling that brought Kuhlman, and other REA members, to the twin cities for support.

“It was important for our membership to go up there and walk the line and picket and support,” he said.

Minneapolis educator first walked off the job on March 8. While there is no specific details on the agreement pending a vote, district leaders say students could be in the classroom by Monday.

“We look forward to welcoming teachers and staff back Monday,” Minneapolis School Board Chair Kim Ellison said. “Thank you for your unmatched commitment to our students and to our district. You are MPS.”

Knowing what it’s like to be in their shoes, Kuhlman, feels relieved.

“I just feel good,” he said. “It’s getting kids back into the building. Teachers back in the building,” Kuhlman said. “At the end of the day, administrators and teachers have to work together. Kids move on. But the rest of us adults are still here working and we have to have a good working environment. I’m hoping it’s a good thing for them.”

Kuhlman tells KTTC that Rochester Public Schools negotiations just finished, and contracts should be finalized within the next week or so.

On average, teachers in the Minneapolis School District on average make more than $71,000 a year, which might sound like a decent salary, but they’re looking for higher wages for specific groups. The union has said that Minneapolis support professionals make a starting salary of about $24,000 and want it bumped up to $35,000.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.