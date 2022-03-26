Advertisement

Firefighters strengthen skills at Minnesota State Fire School

Firefighting
Firefighting(KTTC)
By Darian Leddy
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – Saturday, nearly 250 firefighters gathered for the annual Minnesota State Fire Rescue School.

It’s a weekend where firefighters from all across the state come together to brush up on their training and skills. 75 different fire departments participated in the training at Riverland Community College in Austin.

Firefighters practiced a variety of skills in the classroom and out in the field. There were classes on how to properly put on gear, how to operate the water pump, how to rescue a fellow firefighter on your squad and more.

Firefighters say it’s important to continue this type of training, no matter how long you’ve been on the job.

“Training is very important to every department of keeping our skills sharp because each call you go to it’s going to be the same. Everything you go to you have to be able to use what skills and training we have and we rely on that desperately for when we go into life or death situations,” Owatonna firefighter Jake Hines said.

“We can be on two months, we can be on twenty years. You’ll have guys in that range at these schools doing these classes just to keep sharp,” Owatonna firefighter Anthony Kozelka said.

For the past two years, the training was canceled due to COVID, so firefighters and their instructors were excited to get able to train together this year.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
Car crash
Plainview man taken to hospital after crash north of Dover
Tyler Jacob back with family
Winona man released from Russian custody, back with family
Kuri Bolger tragically lost her husband, 5-year-old daughter, 2-year-old son and mother in an...
Woman copes with death of husband, children and mother in Iowa tornado
One person has died in a grain bin accident in Williamsburg Friday morning.
Crews find man dead under 10 feet of corn in Iowa grain bin

Latest News

Biden delivers a "major address" on the war in Ukraine to cap off his European trip
Biden lashes at Putin, calls for Western resolve for freedom
Return of the Robin
40th annual Return of the Robin hockey tournament begins
FILE - Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters performs at Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival at...
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dead at 50
President Joe Biden delivers a speech about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the Royal...
Biden budget seeks minimum tax on households worth $100m