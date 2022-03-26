Firefighters strengthen skills at Minnesota State Fire School

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – Saturday, nearly 250 firefighters gathered for the annual Minnesota State Fire Rescue School.

It’s a weekend where firefighters from all across the state come together to brush up on their training and skills. 75 different fire departments participated in the training at Riverland Community College in Austin.

Firefighters practiced a variety of skills in the classroom and out in the field. There were classes on how to properly put on gear, how to operate the water pump, how to rescue a fellow firefighter on your squad and more.

Firefighters say it’s important to continue this type of training, no matter how long you’ve been on the job.

“Training is very important to every department of keeping our skills sharp because each call you go to it’s going to be the same. Everything you go to you have to be able to use what skills and training we have and we rely on that desperately for when we go into life or death situations,” Owatonna firefighter Jake Hines said.

“We can be on two months, we can be on twenty years. You’ll have guys in that range at these schools doing these classes just to keep sharp,” Owatonna firefighter Anthony Kozelka said.

For the past two years, the training was canceled due to COVID, so firefighters and their instructors were excited to get able to train together this year.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.