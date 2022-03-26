Advertisement

40th annual Return of the Robin hockey tournament begins

Return of the Robin
Return of the Robin(KTTC)
By Darian Leddy
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – This weekend is Rochester’s Return of the Robin, and we aren’t talking about the birds.

It’s the 40th annual Return of the Robin hockey tournament. It started Friday night and goes until Sunday night.

64 men’s, women’s and co-ed teams are competing at Graham Arena, the Rec Center and the Dodge Country Ice Arena in Kasson to see who will take home the Return of the Robin trophy. The tournament draws in teams from all over, from Texas to Missouri to even Canada.

The tournament’s name isn’t just an ode to the change of the season. It also represents the teams coming back together to play a game they love.

“It’s just that same trademark for one number for hockey players and people who are just enthusiasts to get together and come back and get the sport together and see each other. Last night I was talking to a bunch of teams that have been doing this for twenty years and this is there reunion. They come and skate. They really don’t care if they win or lose. They just want to be competitive but they’re all here to get back together and see each other,” tournament director Jeremy Gunderson said.

Along with a hockey tournament there is also a corn hole tournament and a silent auction. A portion of the money raised will go to a number of non-profits the Return of the Robin supports.

