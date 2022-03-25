Advertisement

Winona man released from Russian custody, back with family

Tyler Jacob back with family
Tyler Jacob back with family(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – Friday, Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s office announced Tyler Jacob, a Winona-native detained in Russia during the invasion of Ukraine, has been released from Russian Custody.

Jacob had been living in Ukraine and according to his family, had been unjustly detained by Russian forces. Jacob left Russian custody and is now safely with his wife and daughter.

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) had this to say:

“I am relieved that Tyler is safely reunited with his wife and daughter. Over the last two weeks, my team and I have been in close contact with his family, the State Department, and the U.S. embassy in Moscow working towards this outcome, and I am grateful that we were able to help bring him to safety,” Klobuchar said.

Tyler’s mother Tina Hauser lives in Winona. His father John Quinn lives in Cannon Falls.

“We cannot thank everyone enough for all the support all over the country,” Hauser said.

Approximately two weeks ago, Tyler Jacob, originally from Winona, Minnesota, was taken by Russian forces while leaving Ukraine. He was then detained in Russia and held for 10 days.

Klobuchar and Tyler’s parents held a virtual press conference Friday evening after the news broke.

Previous Stories:

Winona man teaching in Ukraine describes current situation as Russia invades

Winona man missing in Ukraine, possibly detained by Russian forces

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hog Fire
2,500 hogs killed in early morning barn fire
School bus driver Tina Dippolito saved a 7-year-old from stepping in front of a car by grabbing...
VIDEO: Bus driver saves 7-year-old from illegally passing car
The Association of State and Territorial Health Officials indicates at least 34 states no...
Mayo Clinic gives update on COVID-19; one doctor says generations to come will be dealing with the virus
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
Fire at Red Wing High School
Fire in Red Wing High School

Latest News

Spring Cleaning Donations and Trash, Darian Leddy Reports
Spring cleaning.
GUIDE: Donating, throwing out your old items for spring cleaning
Anthony Crudup Jr.
2 girls arrested, accused of abducting Milwaukee baby
One person has died in a grain bin accident in Williamsburg Friday morning.
Crews find man dead under 10 feet of corn in Iowa grain bin