Very windy with isolated rain/snow showers today; Chilly weekend ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Cool conditions are in store for Friday as we deal with below-normal temperatures and strong winds throughout the day. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 30s with widespread cloud cover. Isolated rain and snow showers are possible throughout the day, wrapping up later this evening. A Wind Advisory is in place for the entire KTTC viewing area from 1 pm until 10 pm tonight. Winds will be out of the northwest from 15-25 mph with gusts nearing 40-50 mph at times.

Wind Advisory from 1p to 10p Friday (KTTC)

Overnight, temperatures will drop into the upper teens with continued cloud cover. Winds will remain strong out of the northwest at 15-35 mph.

Wind Gust Planner (KTTC)

A quiet but chilly weekend is in store for the region with abundant sunshine. Highs in the low to mid-30s are expected for Saturday and Sunday with mostly to partly sunny skies. Winds will remain on the blustery side for Saturday, out of the northwest at 15-20 mph, and become rather light by Sunday.

Temperatures return to the low 40s on Monday with more clouds than sun. Seasonably cool temperatures in the low 40s are on possible Tuesday with a chance for isolated rain showers.

Temperature Trend this Week (KTTC)

Conditions look to remain a few degrees below average for the mid and late week as afternoon highs hover in the low 40s. Additional precipitation chances are expected next week, looking more like a mix of rain and snow on Wednesday with isolated snow showers Thursday morning.

Sarah's 7-Day Forecast (KTTC)

