Strong winds continue Saturday; Cold and sunny weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – This weekend will be completely different than the previous one. High temperatures will struggle both Saturday and Sunday with overnight lows falling into the teens!

High temperatures Saturday will hover around 32° with strong northwesterly winds. Winds will be anywhere from 15-25 mph. Wind chills are expected to stay in the lower 20s and upper teens through the afternoon. Skies will stay mostly sunny both Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows Saturday, with the clear skies, will drop into the lower teens around 13-15° area-wide. Highs stay around 10-15° below average on Sunday in the lower 30s. Slightly warmer temperatures will follow early next week.

We’ll have a nice break this weekend from the rain and snow chances, however, another weather-maker will move into the upper Midwest early next week. Dry conditions will continue on Monday and then rain chances will return Tuesday into Wednesday. High temperatures should warm into the middle and lower 40s Tuesday and Wednesday meaning our precipitation type should stay as rain through Wednesday evening. Temperatures will cool on the backside of this system which could change the precipitation type from rain to rain/snow mix and snow. Snowfall accumulations do appear to be minor at this time, but we’re keeping an eye on that system.

High temperatures behind next week’s weather-maker will be on the chilly side again. Highs will be in the middle and upper 30s Thursday and Friday. There’s a chance we get into the lower 40s for highs on Friday in some areas. Unseasonably cold temperatures could continue into the following weekend too.

