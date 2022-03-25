Advertisement

SNL’s Michael Che visits Winona State University

SNL's Michael Che Visits Winona State University
By KTTC Staff
Mar. 25, 2022
WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – A famous face made a stop in Winona this week. Michael Che from Saturday Night Live (SNL) visited Winona State University (WSU) on Thursday night for a community event.

During the conversation, he shared what it was like telling jokes on a national stage.

Che has co-anchored the “Weekend Update” on SNL for seven seasons. He is also one of the show’s head writers.

WSU’s President, Scott Olson, moderated the event.

“We have a committee here that is called the lyceum committee,” Olson said, “They reached out to Michael Che’s people and that’s how it came to be. I’ve been an SNL fan from the very first episode, so I am very excited.”

The comedian is 38 years old and was born and raised in New York.

The event was open to the public and tickets were free for WSU students.

