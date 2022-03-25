Advertisement

Regulators may suspend sheriff after drunken crash

Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson
Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- State regulators are considering suspending Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson in light of a drunken driving conviction.

The Star Tribune reported Friday that the Minnesota Board of Peace Officer Standards and Training began an investigation shortly after Hutchinson crashed his county-owned SUV near Alexandria on Dec. 8. He pleaded guilty to fourth-degree misdemeanor drunken driving later that month.

The board is reviewing whether Hutchinson’s law enforcement license should be suspended.

The board has suspended or revoked the licenses of 58 officers over the last five years, including Derek Chauvin, who was convicted in connection with George Floyd’s death in 2020.

Hutchinson said in February he won’t seek reelection.

Hutchinson’s attorney declined to comment.

