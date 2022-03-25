Plainview man taken to hospital after crash north of Dover

QUINCY TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KTTC) – A crash north of Dover sent a Plainview man to the hospital.

It happened around 5:35 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of County Road 9 and County Road 10 in Quincy Township.

Crash North of Dover (KTTC)

According to the Rochester Police Department, a 26-year-old man from Trempealeau, Wisconsin was driving west on County Road 9 when he ran a stop sign. His car collided with an SUV driven by a Plainview man, 65.

Both cars went off the road and into a nearby ditch, said police.

The Plainview man was taken to Mayo Clinic St. Marys with minor injuries. No update on the extent of his conditions.

The 26-year-old man also had minor injuries. He was cited for failing to stop at a stop sign.

