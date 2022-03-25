Oronoco Fire Department leads charge collecting fire gear for Ukrainians

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Fire and rescue gear in storage at the Oronoco Fire Department, now has a new purpose.

“I’m like, well, we can do this. Why can’t we do this? I talked to my chief, and he said ‘yeah, we’ve got some gear we can send over,’” Oronoco Fire Department Training Officer Johann Sonnenberg said.

After seeing the idea online, Sonnenberg and his team are gathering old and used fire and rescue gear to send overseas to aid Ukrainian first responders.

Under the National Fire Protection Association Rules, fire gear cannot be used in the United States once it reaches its 10-year life span. In other countries, that rule doesn’t exist. So instead of keeping old gear laying around, or filling a landfill with it, local firefighters are hoping it can help Ukrainians.

Sonnenberg made a call to action for other fire stations to do the same. Stations are welcome to drop off donations Monday evenings from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Oronoco fire hall. The last day to donate is April 11.

“The firefighters there are in a terrible situation. They are in a war zone,” Sonnenberg said. “They are fighting fires in bulletproof vests. I can’t imagine doing that. Any help we can give them is great. I know they will put it to use.”

Support from around the state rolled in. Sonnenberg said he’s received support from Southeast Minnesota to Inver Grove Heights to Stewart.

“I had someone respond right away and said, ‘can I send this statewide?’ and I said sure,” Sonnenberg said. “I was just shocked. Just stunned. My phone’s been ringing, my email box has been filling up. It’s been great. I really appreciate the response from the fire departments.”

The department is teaming up with Chaplain International Ministries, based out of Lindstrom, to get the equipment overseas.

“We are a very small organization, but we do what we can,” Chris Allen said.

Mark and Chris Allen founded CIM. While their main focus is ministry and training first responders as chaplains, they’ve delivered several containers of fire gear to Peru and Ukraine. Mark spent 30 years working as a medic and knows how critical the fire gear is.

“The need is there. The word needs to get out to the fire stations,” Chris said. “So they know there’s a place it can go and be used.”

But in the middle of wartime, this donation may be a bit more difficult - maybe even impossible. Either way, the gear will be used somewhere.

“It will be used someplace, but whether it will be used in Ukraine, we will just have to wait and see,” she said.

All donations of gear must be free of rips, tears, holes or tattering on the cuff of pants or coats. Age of the gear doesn’t matter, nor NFPA compliance, but the equipment must be usable.

Several law enforcement agencies around Iowa are doing similar initiatives. The Clear Lake Fire Department is collecting gear to donate to Ukraine as well.

