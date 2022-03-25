Advertisement

Oronoco Fire Department leads charge collecting fire gear for Ukrainians

By Beret Leone
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Fire and rescue gear in storage at the Oronoco Fire Department, now has a new purpose.

“I’m like, well, we can do this. Why can’t we do this? I talked to my chief, and he said ‘yeah, we’ve got some gear we can send over,’” Oronoco Fire Department Training Officer Johann Sonnenberg said.

After seeing the idea online, Sonnenberg and his team are gathering old and used fire and rescue gear to send overseas to aid Ukrainian first responders.

Under the National Fire Protection Association Rules, fire gear cannot be used in the United States once it reaches its 10-year life span. In other countries, that rule doesn’t exist. So instead of keeping old gear laying around, or filling a landfill with it, local firefighters are hoping it can help Ukrainians.

Sonnenberg made a call to action for other fire stations to do the same. Stations are welcome to drop off donations Monday evenings from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Oronoco fire hall. The last day to donate is April 11.

“The firefighters there are in a terrible situation. They are in a war zone,” Sonnenberg said. “They are fighting fires in bulletproof vests. I can’t imagine doing that. Any help we can give them is great. I know they will put it to use.”

Support from around the state rolled in. Sonnenberg said he’s received support from Southeast Minnesota to Inver Grove Heights to Stewart.

“I had someone respond right away and said, ‘can I send this statewide?’ and I said sure,” Sonnenberg said. “I was just shocked. Just stunned. My phone’s been ringing, my email box has been filling up. It’s been great. I really appreciate the response from the fire departments.”

The department is teaming up with Chaplain International Ministries, based out of Lindstrom, to get the equipment overseas.

“We are a very small organization, but we do what we can,” Chris Allen said.

Mark and Chris Allen founded CIM. While their main focus is ministry and training first responders as chaplains, they’ve delivered several containers of fire gear to Peru and Ukraine. Mark spent 30 years working as a medic and knows how critical the fire gear is.

“The need is there. The word needs to get out to the fire stations,” Chris said. “So they know there’s a place it can go and be used.”

But in the middle of wartime, this donation may be a bit more difficult - maybe even impossible. Either way, the gear will be used somewhere.

“It will be used someplace, but whether it will be used in Ukraine, we will just have to wait and see,” she said.

All donations of gear must be free of rips, tears, holes or tattering on the cuff of pants or coats. Age of the gear doesn’t matter, nor NFPA compliance, but the equipment must be usable.

Several law enforcement agencies around Iowa are doing similar initiatives. The Clear Lake Fire Department is collecting gear to donate to Ukraine as well.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her
Hog Fire
2,500 hogs killed in early morning barn fire
Jefferson County authorities say Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and Jeremy Everett Goodale are...
Iowa teens used baseball bat to kill Spanish teacher, police say
Fire at Red Wing High School
Fire in Red Wing High School
The Association of State and Territorial Health Officials indicates at least 34 states no...
Mayo Clinic gives update on COVID-19; one doctor says generations to come will be dealing with the virus

Latest News

Owatonna library
Owatonna Public Library receives $37,000 grant
Eyota Township Hog Barn Fire, Darian Leddy Reports
Owatonna Library Grant
Rochester
City of Rochester approves redistricting map, Olmsted County next