Minnesota bill aims to help disabilities services amid staff shortages

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – There is new bipartisan legislation in Minnesota that helps nonprofits servicing people with disabilities facing severe staffing shortages.

Some state lawmakers and advocates said the shortages have reached crisis levels. Many of the organizations provide employment. Day enrichment supports had to shut down at the start of the pandemic for safety purposes, and despite reopening, have struggled to hire and keep staff.

Ability Building Community (ABC) in Rochester has felt the strain of being short staffed. Pre-pandemic, it had 240 employees. Currently, it has about 180, and needs to hire 60 more. According to ABC, it is getting little to no applications.

“Some of our positions start at $15 an hour, we can’t compete when some other places are paying $18-$20 an hour,” Crystal Heim with ABC said.

Heim said they have a waiting list right now for people who want services and they’ve had to scale back operations. ABC has 600 clients that are being served on a very limited basis, some only one or two days a week due to staffing.

“You know, they all want to come to work,” Heim said. “They want to be at work. And then we also can’t be out at our community job sites, because our lack of staffing , we’re not able to offer that support out to our community sites. So we’ve had to take a step back from some.”

The bipartisan bill that has been presented during Minnesota’s current legislative session focuses on increased reimbursement rates for organizations and immediate relief including employee scholarships and childcare grants.

Rep. Barb Haley (R, Red Wing) is a co-author of the bill. She said she’s been talking to families directly affected by the staffing shortages.

“I get calls from families all the time,” Haley said. “One couple has a son. His name is Tim. He’s 44 and has Down Syndrome. They are saying we prepared our son his whole life to live independently. And he’s proud of the work he’s done at ProAct, and now all of that has been taken away from him because they don’t have the staff.”

Rep. Liz Boldon (DFL, Rochester) is also a co-author of the bill. She issued the following statement:

“Direct support professionals have been under-appreciated and under-compensated for far too long; this bill recognizes the value of the service these workers provide in communities across the state. Providing care is honorable and critically important work. By acknowledging the true value of this work, we will take an important step towards reducing the significant shortage of DSPs. I am proud to be a co-author if this bill which is gaining significant support on both sides of the aisle and I’m working hard to get it passed this session.”

Rep. Haley said they want to continue to get the word out about the bill, as the organizations can’t sustain being short staffed and individuals and communities will continue to suffer.

“We have bipartisan support, we just need to grow that coalition,” she said. “We need to grow that sense of urgency.”

The bill is supported by groups like Best Life Alliance and Minnesota Organization for Habilitation and Rehabilitation.

The main points of the bill include:

- Long-term workforce sustainability. The bill proposes adjustments to the Disability Waiver Rate System, a key driver of disability waiver services wages and benefits. The proposed adjustments focus on using more current economic data for updates to reimbursement rates. Currently these updates are based on data that is outdated by multiple years.

-Short-term immediate steps the state can take to help stabilize the disability waiver services workforce. The bill proposes various time-limited benefits to be offered to staff, including employee scholarship grants, childcare relief grants, and one time retention payments for staff.

-Increasing access to a specific and important service named Employment Exploration. This service is the first step for Minnesotans with disabilities interested in exploring competitive community-based work. The bill proposes aligning the wage data used to formulate the rate for this service with the wage data for services using similar staff types.

Sponsors of the bill hope to get it passed by the end of legislative session in May.

