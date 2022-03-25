Advertisement

Latest Supreme Court nominee hearings a result of polarization

By Noah Caplan
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – With the latest Supreme Court nominee hearings underway, the nation is reacting to comments coming from particularly Republicans in the Senate. But according to Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem, this is a theme that has been affecting Supreme Court hearings for some time.

“We’ve seen some very pointed confirmation type hearings as well with other candidates, especially when the president and the senate are not from the same parties,” said Ostrem. “At the end of President Obama’s term, there was some urgency to put up a nominee and the other party was able to block it because they had enough votes.”

So then how does this go-around of a hearing then compare to that of the last nominee, Amy Coney Barrett’s? See previous comments from Republican Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Senator Amy Klobuchar (DFL-Minnesota) in the above video.

Ostrem says that all of this discourse should not be an indictment on the nominee’s credentials and qualifications for the role.

“She sits on a federal bench already, a court of appeals already, so she’s obviously been through this process before in order to get to that bench, so she’s obviously very qualified,” said Ostrem.

