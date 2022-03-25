GUIDE: Donating, throwing out your old items for spring cleaning

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s that time of year again when people start to think about cleaning out their houses for spring. As you rummage through your closets and under your bathroom sinks, you may want to consider taking your items to a local donation center.

”We have people coming to us with nothing but the clothes on their backs, and we need to be able to provide shoes or clothing or hygiene products or a set of batteries. All those basics that people ask for,” Rochester Salvation Army Director of Communications Rebecca Snapp said.

Before you give away items you no longer need, make sure to check with your donation center staff members that it’s something they need.

”They can donate here, but it’s such a small space and it’s so specific in the need that it serves that we really have to be very specific in what we ask for,” Snapp said. The staff also wants to emphasize to avoid donating your torn or damaged clothes.

”We want people to be able to get things that are functional that serve the purpose, but are also nice, new, comfortable things for those people,” Snapp said. So, what can you do with your items that have reached the end of their lives? Bring them to your county recycling center.

”If an item cannot be reused or donated, we would encourage them to bring that old couch, old TV to the Olmsted County Recycling Center Plus,” Olmsted County Department of Environmental Resources Communications Specialist Anthony Wittmer said. Electronics, furniture, cleaning supplies and other various items can’t be thrown away or recycled in your curbside bins. Instead, you can bring it to the recycling center and the staff can help you figure out the proper way to dispose of your unwanted items.

”Our staff will assess how much of a material they have, what type of material and assess any fees accordingly,” Wittmer said.

Another item that may still be sitting at your home is a Christmas Tree. You have until the end of the month to bring your tree, free of any lights or its stand, to the Compost Center free of charge.

