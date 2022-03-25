DMC hosts last of five-part Riverfront Talks series

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Thursday’s meeting concluded DMC’s five-part Riverfront Talks series.

City council members and business owners downtown also attended the meeting. Those in attendance got to learn more about potential layouts and ideas for Rochester’s riverfront.

No concrete plans have come out of Thursday’s meeting, however, the hope is that enough feedback would give the city and DMC a better look into what city members are passionate about with the riverfront space.

“We have people on all ends of the spectrum. We have people who would really like to see a lot of this built up, we have a lot of people who like to see most of it being green space. So now, we come to a point where we work on findind a balance between all of these different ideas and concepts,” said Project Manager Jaymi Wilson.

Much of this riverfront area has not yet been developed, and when asked about providing a clearer timeline on if and when the riverfront would be developed, the city of Rochester and DMC said they had no “crystal ball.”

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.