Advertisement

Decorah man keeps in touch with police friends in Ukraine; formally trained Ukraine officers

TIM FELTON
TIM FELTON(KTTC)
By KaMaria Braye
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECORAH, IA. (KTTC) – Tim Felton, is a retired sheriff’s deputy, he’s been in law enforcement for 41 years.

In 1999, eight years after Ukraine gained its independence, Felton spent two weeks in Ukraine. He helped train law enforcement members on how to build a better relationship with the community.

“They wanted to change the image of the police from Soviet Union police when they occupied and Ukraine was a part of the Soviet empire to a more open free police. So, we were encouraged to come in and teach the officers a lot about public relations,” Felton said.

For more than 20 years, he maintained a friendship with officers in Ukraine, as well as faith leaders.

“The ones I’m talking to are doing the best in their role in law enforcement. The pastor and the orthodox priest, those two I know were doing the aid to get the people out,” he said.

He said, recently, staying in touch with the orthodox priest has been a challenge.

“I cannot get a hold of him now, we’ve lost all contact. And the area he was at is now occupied by the Russian military,” Felton said.

He said the role of law enforcement now, has changed since Russians attacked the country.

“I can’t imagine what they’re trying to do. I do know, one of the messages I got, and this was a couple of weeks ago before things started to collapse around Mauripol they were dealing with a lot of looters but I’m sure that they are trying to do rescue and give aid,” he said.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her
Hog Fire
2,500 hogs killed in early morning barn fire
Jefferson County authorities say Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and Jeremy Everett Goodale are...
Iowa teens used baseball bat to kill Spanish teacher, police say
Fire at Red Wing High School
Fire in Red Wing High School
The Association of State and Territorial Health Officials indicates at least 34 states no...
Mayo Clinic gives update on COVID-19; one doctor says generations to come will be dealing with the virus

Latest News

Oronoco fire and rescue gear.
Oronoco Fire Department leads charge collecting fire gear for Ukrainians
Owatonna library
Owatonna Public Library receives $37,000 grant
Eyota Township Hog Barn Fire, Darian Leddy Reports
Owatonna Library Grant