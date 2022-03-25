Advertisement

2 girls arrested, accused of abducting Milwaukee baby

Anthony Crudup Jr.
Anthony Crudup Jr.(Amber Alert)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Police say they have arrested two girls in the abduction of a baby in Milwaukee that prompted an Amber Alert this week.

The Milwaukee Police Department said in a statement Thursday that a 14-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl are suspected of taking the three-month-old baby identified as Anthony Crudup Jr.

The child’s mother called police about 2 a.m. Wednesday to report the child’s disappearance.

She said a number of people were at her home when she fell asleep and when she woke up they and the baby were gone.

Police searched the neighborhood and an investigation led them to a residence blocks away where the baby was found unharmed about 1 p.m.

RELATED STORY: 3-month-old reported missing in Wisconsin found safe; Amber Alert canceled

