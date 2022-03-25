13-year-old fatally stabbed in Olivia

OLIVIA, Minn. (KEYC) - Investigation has began for a fatal stabbing in Olivia.

The Renville County Register reported yesterday that a 13 year old boy died and their mother was injured in the incident early Thursday morning.

Law enforcement responded to a call in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue.

The boy was taken to Olivia Hospital and Clinic with injuries before passing away. The mother was also taken to the hospital and is being treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Police have someone in custody who is connected to the victims.

