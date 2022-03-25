Advertisement

13-year-old fatally stabbed in Olivia

FILE - The boy was taken to Olivia Hospital and Clinic with injuries before passing away.
FILE - The boy was taken to Olivia Hospital and Clinic with injuries before passing away. The mother was also taken to the hospital and is being treated for non life-threatening injuries.(KEYC Photo)
By Jared Dean
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
OLIVIA, Minn. (KEYC) - Investigation has began for a fatal stabbing in Olivia.

The Renville County Register reported yesterday that a 13 year old boy died and their mother was injured in the incident early Thursday morning.

Law enforcement responded to a call in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue.

The boy was taken to Olivia Hospital and Clinic with injuries before passing away. The mother was also taken to the hospital and is being treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Police have someone in custody who is connected to the victims.

