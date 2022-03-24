Advertisement

Windy, a rain/snow mix Friday, then sunshine finally returns for the weekend

By Ted Schmidt
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The large storm system that has been keeping things gray and unsettled for the past couple of days continues to produce thick clouds and a chilly north breeze, but the rain and snow showers have moved on to the southeast and out of our area. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to low 40s with that north breeze that will continue to slowly diminish this afternoon. Wind chill values will creep up from the 20s to the low 30s today.

We'll have cloudy skies with a chilly north breeze throughout the afternoon and evening.
We'll have cloudy skies today and tomorrow with rain and snow showers during the day Friday....
Clouds will hang around through tonight as a clipper-type storm system approaches from the northwest. A few sparse, light rain showers will develop late in the night with temperatures holding steady in the mid-30s and light west winds.

After a windy and cold Friday with sunshine returning over the weekend.
That clipper system will generate strong, powerful northwest winds by the mid-morning hours tomorrow once the cold front associated with the system pushes through the area. We’ll have occasional wind-driven rain and snow showers, but with no accumulation in the area. High temperatures will only be in the upper 30s with wind chill values in the 20s for the most part.

High pressure will settle in from the north for the weekend and that means we’ll finally get a chance to enjoy some sunshine in the area! Expect mostly sunny conditions for both Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures in the upper 30s and overnight lows in the low 20s. That’s almost ten degrees colder than average for both days, but at least the winds will be much lighter than in recent days.

After a bright and slightly warmer Monday that will feature temperatures in the mid-40s, another large storm system will make its way into the region for the middle part of the week. There will be a chance of light rain and snow showers on Tuesday with scattered rain showers possible Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures each day will be in the mid-40s which is typical for late March.

We'll have rain and snow showers Friday with raw winds. Rain and snow showers will again be...
Sunshine will return for the end of the upcoming week and high temperatures will warm to the upper 40s as we kick off the month of April.

We now have a surplus in March rainfall and have nearly reached the normal total for the year...
Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

