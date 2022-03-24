Advertisement

Sacramento teachers strike as Minneapolis walkout continues

Teacher strike
Teacher strike(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) – Thousands of teachers and other school workers have walked out in Sacramento.

The California capital is the second major U.S. school district this month to see a work stoppage over pay and staffing shortages.

In Minneapolis, teachers are in their third week of a strike.

The walkouts come as schools across the country deal with fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and limited resources for granting the demands of educators and support staff.

Across the country, union workers are seizing the opportunity posed by tight labor markets to recover some of the power they feel they lost in recent decades as unions shrank in size and influence.

And experts expect to see more labor strife as the country emerges from the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her
Jefferson County authorities say Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and Jeremy Everett Goodale are...
Iowa teens used baseball bat to kill Spanish teacher, police say
Fire at Red Wing High School
Fire in Red Wing High School
UKRAINIAN FLAG
Byron Public Schools district prohibits display of Ukrainian flag
An Amber Alert for a missing 3-month-old from Milwaukee has been canceled.
3-month-old reported missing in Wisconsin found safe; Amber Alert canceled