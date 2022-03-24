Owatonna Public Library receives $37,000 grant

OWATONNA, Minn. (KTTC) – The Owatonna Public Library is looking to reconnect its community and help folks get in touch with their creative side with the help from a $37,000 grant.

It’s part of T-Mobile’s Hometown Grants initiative.

Owatonna was one of 25 towns with a population of less than 50,000 chosen to receive this grant.

The library plans to use the funds to revamp its teen area and create what is called a makerspace. A makerspace is a space in the library where people can create their own art and other projects. There will be a 3D printer, a laser cutter and podcasting equipment available for patrons to use.

Library Director Mark Blando says investing in a makerspace helps broaden the use of the library.

“This makerspace is going toward exactly what we’re looking at is looking beyond books and DVDs and the traditional things that library’s use. Makerspaces have been around in libraries forever. It’s not like we’re at the forefront here but it’s something we’ve never done before,” he said.

The library plans to put the makerspace in its current conference room. Staff hopes to have the project completed by fall of this year just in time for the new school year.

