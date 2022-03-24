Advertisement

Nine Windom centenarians celebrate with loved ones

By Sofia Martinez
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
WINDOM, Minn. (KEYC) — A century grand march was held Wednesday afternoon for nine senior citizens who reached a milestone.

The Good Samaritan Society in Windom hosted the event and had its own 100-year marker to celebrate. They’ve served seniors in the community for 100 years.

Lorraine Jacobson, who was born in 1920, shared her secret to turning 102.

“No smoking, no drinking, and I have worked hard all my life, and have a good family,” she said.

After having to endure the past two years of the pandemic, residents and staff have been looking forward to this celebration.

Back in 2020, one of the residents, Maxine Faust, was ready to celebrate her 100th birthday with her loved ones.

“So we have planned a 100th birthday party for her in November 2020, but we had to cancel it because of COVID,” explained Judy Holt, Jacobson’s daughter.

Jacobson’s family was devastated, but her daughters found a way to spend the important day with her.

“It was just the three of us for our birthday supper,” Jacobson said.

Wednesday, the centenarians celebrated big with their loved ones in attendance.

“I never realized that I would ever last this long, but the good Lord is with me every day and has been, and it means a lot to me,” Faust stated.

Only a fraction of 1% of people live to be 100 or older.

One piece of advice these families have for the community is to appreciate each day.

Wednesday’s community celebration counted on the support of Windom Mayor Dominic Jones and National Honor Society students from Windom Area High School.

