Minnesota Zoo’s 12-year-old Amur tiger dies

Minnesota Zoo tiger
Minnesota Zoo tiger(MN Zoo)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
APPLE VALLEY, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Zoo released some sad news Thursday morning that the Zoo’s 12-year-old male Amur tiger passed away during a routine medical procedure.

The tiger experienced cardiac failure during a procedure, but despite emergency efforts of veterinarians, animal health technicians, and zookeepers, he did not survive.

The tiger was born in the Czech Republic in 2009 and given the name Putin. After living at the Denmark Zoo for six years, Putin then came to the Minnesota Zoo in 2015.

According to the Minnesota Zoo, Putin was undergoing a preventative health exam that included the collection of samples to assist with breeding efforts at the recommendation of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Amur Tiger Species Survival Plan. The zoo says breeding and specimen collection are critical for the globally threatened species. There are approximately 103 Amur tigers in AZA accredited zoos in North America and believed to be less than 500 animals surviving in the wild.

“Today is an incredibly hard day for all of us at the Minnesota Zoo and we will be mourning for quite some time,” said Minnesota Zoo Director John Frawley. “Our Zoo has played a key role in global tiger conservation throughout our history and we currently are co-leaders of the Tiger Conservation Campaign, which has raised millions of dollars for tiger conservation. While this loss is great, we can be proud of our efforts - past, present, and future - to advance tiger conservation worldwide.”

Putin’s legacy lives on as he has sired multiple cubs, including one born in 2017 at the Minnesota Zoo.

