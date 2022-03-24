“Litter Bit Better” campaign looking for volunteers

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The city of Rochester is looking for volunteers to participate in its 2022 “Litter Bit Better” campaign.

The project started in 2007 after some city residents got the idea to clean up the community. It happens in spring, when snow melts and trash is revealed.

Over the years, thousands of people have pitched in to clean up the city. Volunteers have included individuals, families, churches and schools.

In 2020, it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, it was scaled down, also due to the pandemic. This year, though, organizers are hoping the event will be back in full force.

“There’s usually more spots than groups, so we are always looking for more groups to sign up and pick a spot,” Stephanie Hatzenbihler with Rochester Public Works said. “Last year, we had less groups because one of our recommendations we made was to only get together with people that were already in your pod or group. So some of the businesses and schools who normally sign up were not able to do so.”

Hatzenbihler said in 2019, more than 4,000 people volunteered.

At the end of the campaign, a giant “trash mountain” is made with all of the garbage collected.

The campaign runs April 30-May 8. Click here to sign up.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.