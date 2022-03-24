Light snow and strong winds on Friday; Cold and sunny weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After the soggy conditions the past two days, another minor weather system will move across the region on Friday. This will bring light snow and strong winds to SE Minnesota and NE Iowa. This passing weather system will also drop our high temperatures for the weekend well below seasonal averages.

Precip outlook for Friday (KTTC)

Isolated sprinkles are possible overnight Thursday into Friday morning. With the approaching cold front moving in on Friday, temperatures will drop below freezing through the daytime hours. This will create isolated snow showers through the late morning and afternoon. Snow showers are expected to stay very isolated but could cause some visibility issues in rural areas. We’ll have to keep a close eye on where these snow showers develop at. Current model guidance is suggesting along and to the east of Hwy-52. Snowfall accumulations are expected to be minor.

Wind gusts forecast for Friday (KTTC)

Winds are also expected to be an issue through early Saturday morning. Winds will be sustained around 15-25 mph with gusts reaching near 35-40 mph through the afternoon. Some wind gusts could reach near 45 mph Friday afternoon. Mixing the strong winds with the isolated bursts of snowfall and visibility could become a major issue for a short time late Friday morning and afternoon.

Three day preview (KTTC)

Unfortunately, we won’t have the warm temperatures like we had last weekend. Highs this weekend will be nearly 25-30 degrees cooler than the previous. Highs will be in the middle and lower 30s with partly sunny skies. Winds will stay strong on Saturday around 10-20 mph with gusts reaching near 25 mph at times. We’ll dry this weekend but we are tracking another weather-maker for early next week.

Precip outlook (KTTC)

Dry conditions are expected to continue on Monday with highs returning to the lower 40s. Another weather-maker will slide across the upper Midwest on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Temperatures should warm into the upper 30s and lower 40s giving us a mixed precipitation Tuesday through Wednesday. Right now, any snowfall accumulations are expected to be minor.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures will stay slightly below seasonal averages through late next week. We might be able to warm temperatures into the upper 40s nearing 50° by the following weekend.

