Advertisement

Fire in Red Wing High School

Fire at Red Wing High School
Fire at Red Wing High School(Red Wing Public Schools)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RED WING, Minn. (KTTC) – Crews responded to a fire in the ceiling of the Red Wing High School Wednesday night.

Red Wing Public Schools gave an update on its Facebook saying the Red Wing Fire Department kept damage to a minimum when a fire started in the Red Wing High School Courtyard Cafe ceiling.

Superintendent Karsten Anderson, who was on the scene, said initial reports indicated that the apparent cause was a lighting ballast in the lunchroom ceiling.

The district went on to say the fire was out in about 30 minutes.

Students in grades 7-12 will be in distance learning on Thursday.

Stay with KTTC as more details are released.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her
File photo
Rochester man shot at while in car, no injuries reported
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Rochester man sentenced to 17 years in prison for producing child pornography via Snapchat
UKRAINIAN FLAG
Byron Public Schools district prohibits display of Ukrainian flag
The impurity is common in water and food like cured and grilled meats, dairy and vegetables,...
Pfizer recalls blood pressure medicines over carcinogen

Latest News

Seeing unprecedented dryness
After dry winter, farmers worry about season ahead
After dry winter, farmers worry about season ahead
After dry winter, farmers worry about season ahead
The Association of State and Territorial Health Officials indicates at least 34 states no...
Mayo Clinic gives update on COVID-19; one doctor says generations to come will be dealing with the virus
students
Students get inside look into automotive industry