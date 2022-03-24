Fire in Red Wing High School

RED WING, Minn. (KTTC) – Crews responded to a fire in the ceiling of the Red Wing High School Wednesday night.

Red Wing Public Schools gave an update on its Facebook saying the Red Wing Fire Department kept damage to a minimum when a fire started in the Red Wing High School Courtyard Cafe ceiling.

Superintendent Karsten Anderson, who was on the scene, said initial reports indicated that the apparent cause was a lighting ballast in the lunchroom ceiling.

The district went on to say the fire was out in about 30 minutes.

Students in grades 7-12 will be in distance learning on Thursday.

