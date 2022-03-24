Advertisement

Cold and gray with some snow showers to end the week; chilly sunshine this weekend

Temps will be five to ten degrees colder than average for several more days
By Ted Schmidt
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The large storm system that has been keeping things gray and unsettled for the past couple of days continues to produce thick clouds and light showers in the area today. We’ll have light snow showers and sprinkles in the morning hours with dry, but still gray skies in store for the bulk of our Thursday. High temperatures will be in the low 40s with a slight north breeze that will continue to diminish heading into the afternoon. Wind chill values will creep up from the 20s to the low 30s later in the day.

Clouds will hang around through tonight as a clipper-type storm system approaches from the northwest. A few sparse, light rain showers will develop late in the night with temperatures holding steady in the mid-30s and light west winds.

That clipper system will generate strong, powerful northwest winds by the mid-morning hours tomorrow once the cold front associated with the system pushes through the area. We’ll have occasional wind-driven rain and snow showers, but with no accumulation in the area. High temperatures will only be in the upper 30s with wind chill values in the 20s for the most part.

High pressure will settle in from the north for the weekend and that means we’ll finally get a chance to enjoy some sunshine in the area! Expect mostly sunny conditions for both Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures in the upper 30s and overnight lows in the low 20s. That’s almost ten degrees colder than average for both days, but at least the winds will be much lighter than in recent days.

After a bright and slightly warmer Monday that will feature temperatures in the mid-40s, another large storm system will make its way into the region for the middle part of the week. There will e a chance of light rain and snow showers on Tuesday with scattered rain showers possible Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures each day will be in the mid-40s which is typical for late March.

Sunshine will return for the end of the upcoming week and high temperatures will warm to the upper 40s as we kick off the month of April.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her
Jefferson County authorities say Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and Jeremy Everett Goodale are...
Iowa teens used baseball bat to kill Spanish teacher, police say
Fire at Red Wing High School
Fire in Red Wing High School
UKRAINIAN FLAG
Byron Public Schools district prohibits display of Ukrainian flag
An Amber Alert for a missing 3-month-old from Milwaukee has been canceled.
3-month-old reported missing in Wisconsin found safe; Amber Alert canceled

Latest News

The full weather forecast from the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News Today.
Ted's Thursday Morning Weather
KTTC WX at 5 - Several precipitation chances ahead
KTTC WX at 5 - Several precipitation chances ahead
Thursday's forecast
Several isolated rain & snow chances ahead; Quiet and chilly weekend
The full weather forecast from KTTC News at Noon in the second half-hour.
Rain and snow chances continue through today and tonight; staying chilly for the next several days