Advertisement

City of Rochester approves redistricting map, Olmsted County next

Rochester
Rochester(KTTC)
By Beret Leone
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s official, Rochester city council Wards are changing. The new adopted map comes after several council meetings, listening session and community feedback.

The redistricting plans were passed unanimously in a special city council meeting Thursday morning.

Approving the map was a lengthy process, but with Rochester’s population increase, especially in Ward 1 and Ward 3, city council members say this is a needed change.

“I think giving more voice to underrepresented populations in a necessity in our world and long over due,” Ward 6 Council Member Molly Dennis said. “So, I do appreciate all the work that’s been done.”

You can find the map online here. Hard copies will also be posted at the Olmsted County Government Center, the skyway of the Rochester Public Library, 125 Live, Byron City Hall, Eyota City Hall and Stewartville City Hall.

Now that Rochester adopted the new Ward map, Olmsted County will continue with its redistricting process.

There will be a public hearing on Tuesday, April 19 at 3 p.m. to discuss Olmsted County’s redistricting proposal. After that, the district map is set to be approved the following week, on Tuesday, April 26 at 9 a.m. More information is available here.

The new Ward boundaries will be in place for the 2022 election.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her
Jefferson County authorities say Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and Jeremy Everett Goodale are...
Iowa teens used baseball bat to kill Spanish teacher, police say
Fire at Red Wing High School
Fire in Red Wing High School
The Association of State and Territorial Health Officials indicates at least 34 states no...
Mayo Clinic gives update on COVID-19; one doctor says generations to come will be dealing with the virus
UKRAINIAN FLAG
Byron Public Schools district prohibits display of Ukrainian flag

Latest News

Minnesota Zoo tiger
Minnesota Zoo’s 12-year-old Amur tiger dies
Teacher strike
Sacramento teachers strike as Minneapolis walkout continues
Hog Fire
PHOTOS: 2,500 hogs killed in early morning barn fire
"Litter Bit Better" campaign looking for volunteers
"Litter Bit Better" campaign looking for volunteers