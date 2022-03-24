City of Rochester approves redistricting map, Olmsted County next

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s official, Rochester city council Wards are changing. The new adopted map comes after several council meetings, listening session and community feedback.

The redistricting plans were passed unanimously in a special city council meeting Thursday morning.

Approving the map was a lengthy process, but with Rochester’s population increase, especially in Ward 1 and Ward 3, city council members say this is a needed change.

“I think giving more voice to underrepresented populations in a necessity in our world and long over due,” Ward 6 Council Member Molly Dennis said. “So, I do appreciate all the work that’s been done.”

You can find the map online here. Hard copies will also be posted at the Olmsted County Government Center, the skyway of the Rochester Public Library, 125 Live, Byron City Hall, Eyota City Hall and Stewartville City Hall.

Now that Rochester adopted the new Ward map, Olmsted County will continue with its redistricting process.

There will be a public hearing on Tuesday, April 19 at 3 p.m. to discuss Olmsted County’s redistricting proposal. After that, the district map is set to be approved the following week, on Tuesday, April 26 at 9 a.m. More information is available here.

The new Ward boundaries will be in place for the 2022 election.

