After dry winter, farmers worry about season ahead

GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – The rain and wintry mix is not great for being outside, but the amount of rain that fell Tuesday and Wednesday may prove crucial for farmers.

“It’s gonna help recharge a lot,” said Keith Allen, a Goodhue County farmer and Minnesota Farm Bureau board of directors member.

The fields are bare right now, but pretty soon, corn and beans will start to sprout. This year, farmers say the reservoir of moisture in the soil will be less than in years past.

“It didn’t rain a lot last summer, so that soil profile is kind of empty, if you think about the gas tank, she’s empty,” said Katie Brenny, owner of Brenny Farms in Mazeppa. “I haven’t experienced anything like this yet, going from one season of dry into another season looking dry already.”

“I remember something very similar to this back growing up as a kid when I was about eight years old,” said Allen.

The current conditions are not just causing difficulties for yields, they are also making it more difficult to feed animals.

“If the crops don’t grow, then we’re kind of limited in the feed here on the farm to the beef cows,” said Brenny.

Allen says better technology and strategies have helped many farmers avoid similar fates to past droughts.

“We’ve done a better job working with the land, we’ve done a better job selecting these varieties that can handle these kinds of conditions,” said Allen. “I’m selecting hybrids and varieties of corn and soybeans that can handle conditions with less moisture.”

But, with the ground still less saturated than normal for late March, the outlook for this spring and summer still comes with a lot of uncertainty.

“It is kind of a wait-and-see game, and hopefully, there is some moisture in that soil profile to get us through,” said Brenny.

