PHOTOS: 2,500 hogs killed in early morning barn fire

Hog Fire
Hog Fire(KTTC)
By Zach Fuller
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EYOTA, Minn. (KTTC) – Deputies and firefighters responded to a large barn fire early Thursday morning.

Hog Barn Fire
Hog Barn Fire(KTTC)

It happened in the 11000 block of 55th St. SE around 3:30 a.m.

The farm’s finishing barn, holding 2,500 hogs was fully engulfed when authorities arrived.

The building and all hogs are believed to be a total loss amounting to more than $900,000 in damages.

Hog barn fire
Hog barn fire(KTTC)
Barn damage
Barn damage(KTTC)
Barn damage
Barn damage(KTTC)

