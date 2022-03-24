PHOTOS: 2,500 hogs killed in early morning barn fire

EYOTA, Minn. (KTTC) – Deputies and firefighters responded to a large barn fire early Thursday morning.

Hog Barn Fire (KTTC)

It happened in the 11000 block of 55th St. SE around 3:30 a.m.

The farm’s finishing barn, holding 2,500 hogs was fully engulfed when authorities arrived.

The building and all hogs are believed to be a total loss amounting to more than $900,000 in damages.

Hog barn fire (KTTC)

Barn damage (KTTC)

Barn damage (KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.