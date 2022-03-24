PHOTOS: 2,500 hogs killed in early morning barn fire
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EYOTA, Minn. (KTTC) – Deputies and firefighters responded to a large barn fire early Thursday morning.
It happened in the 11000 block of 55th St. SE around 3:30 a.m.
The farm’s finishing barn, holding 2,500 hogs was fully engulfed when authorities arrived.
The building and all hogs are believed to be a total loss amounting to more than $900,000 in damages.
