Several isolated rain & snow chances ahead; Quiet and chilly weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It has been a soggy past couple of days across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa. Rainfall amounts across the region have ranged from 0.50″ to 1.30″. More rain and an isolated wintry mix will be possible both Thursday and Friday.

Rainfall reports (KTTC)

As of 4 p.m., the rainfall report from RST was 1.01″ of rain. We have just over 1.10″ here at the station in NW Rochester. Most areas have reported around 0.50-1.00″ for two-day rainfall totals. With more light rain expected Wednesday into Thursday, our totals should grow slightly over the next 24-36 hours.

Thursday's forecast (KTTC)

Light rain and a wintry mix will be possible overnight Wednesday through Thursday morning. Temperatures will drop to around or just below freezing Thursday morning which will change our precip type to mainly snow. Light snow showers will continue through the mid-morning hours Thursday. Snowfall accumulations are expected to be minor. Some accumulations could occur on grassy surfaces.

Temperatures Thursday will warm into the upper 30s and lower 40s with overcast skies. Winds will be breezy out of the north around 10-20 mph.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Another weak weather-maker is expected to impact our region Friday afternoon. An isolated rain/snow mix will be possible Friday afternoon and evening. Accumulations are expected to be minor.

Temperatures this weekend will be below seasonal averages. Highs will be in the lower 40s and upper 30s Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows Saturday night could drop into the upper teens! Below seasonal high temperatures will continue through the middle of next week. We’re keeping our eyes on another potential weather-maker for early next week.

Nick

