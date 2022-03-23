Rochester, Red Wing, Hayfield among recipients of MnDOT’s Safe Routes to School grants

ST.PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) announced Wednesday that nearly 180 schools in Minnesota will benefit from $8,234,000 in grants that support the Safe Routes to School program.

According to MnDOT, Safe Routes to School is an international program to improve safety around schools. It’s goal is to make it safer and easier for students to walk and bicycle to school, with the added benefit of increasing physical activity and student health.

The funding is provided for the following:

Planning assistance grants provide communities the resources to convene a team, understand key issues, prioritize strategies and identify solutions that fit their local need.

Boost grants help enhance existing local programs. Past examples of this include funding for bike fleet with a trailer to teach children how to ride, or funding for bike parking.

Infrastructure grants provide construction funding for projects that promote and encourage more students to walk or bicycle to school. Ways to make these routes safer (and more accessible) include adding sidewalks, trails, crosswalk markings, flashing beacons and other traffic control devices.

“Thousands of school children now have more opportunities to walk and bike to schools because of the Safe Routes to School program,” said Nancy Daubenberger, interim MnDOT commissioner. “More students walking and biking means less traffic on the road and near schools, improving safety and promoting healthier kids.”

MnDOT stated that the Safe Routes to School grants in this solicitation are funded with state and federal Safe Routes to School dollars.

The 2022 grant recipients are as follows:

Planning Assistance

City of Hayfield

Burnside School

City of Brooklyn Park

City of Graceville

City of Madelia

City of Tracy

Como Park/Saint Paul Public Schools

Farmington Public Schools

Harding High School and Nokomis Elementary/Saint Paul Public Schools

Lake of the Woods

Mahtomedi Schools ISD 832

Minneapolis Public Schools

Mississippi Creative Arts School/Saint Paul Public Schools

Pelican Rapids Public Schools

Pequot Lakes Public Schools ISD 386

Boost

Rochester Public Schools

Blue Earth Area Schools - Community Education

Fergus Falls School District

Independent School District 318

Independent School District 728

Minneapolis Public Schools

New Ulm Public Schools ISD 88

Richfield Public Schools Independent School District #280

Safe Kids Grand Forks

Saint Paul Public Schools

Underwood School

Infrastructure

City of Red Wing

City of Arden Hills

City of Brainerd

City of Coon Rapids

City of Duluth (Lincoln Park)

City of Edgerton

City of Edina

City of Jackson

City of Lakeville

City of Mahnomen

City of Minneapolis

City of Monticello

City of North Branch

City of Richfield

City of Saint Paul

City of St. James

City of Tyler

City of Warren

Dakota County (Inver Grove Heights)

Gideon Pond Elementary (Burnsville)

Lac qui Parle School District (Appleton)

Sibley County (Gaylord)

Washington County (Cottage Grove)

