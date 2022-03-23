People Who Care: A Love of Sports and Athletes

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –A Wednesday night basket ball game, and it’s a rare thing to see Dick Gosse on the sidelines. Longtime referee, Dick Gosse, says, “When I was a senior in high school, I did mention in our yearbook that I would like to be a referee.”

He added work as a referee to an already hectic career with IBM and Mayo, in addition to a busy family life. It’s a pace he’s kept for nearly 6 decades. “I keep going because I love sports.”

If you spend some time with Gosse, you quickly learn it’s more than the love of sports. It’s the love of something greater. “I like basketball and talking to the kids. They pay attention and nod their heads and say, yes, I agree.”

Gosse has influenced thousands of lives during an officiating career that’s spanned 58 years. And he’s given sage advice to those students on and off the basketball courts, the football fields and baseball diamonds. He’ll be 87 years old in two years, and that’s when he’ll mark 60 years as a referee.

Gosse chuckles, “Yeah, it’s hard to imagine!”

Tom Overlie asks, “What do you want your legacy to be?”

“I want to be recognized as an official who really enjoyed the job and tried to do my best at every game. It just comes down to liking the game.” Which he clearly does. 58 years. A lot of games, and a lot of lives touched.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.