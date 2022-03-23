Advertisement

People Who Care: A Love of Sports and Athletes

By Tom Overlie
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –A Wednesday night basket ball game, and it’s a rare thing to see Dick Gosse on the sidelines. Longtime referee, Dick Gosse, says, “When I was a senior in high school, I did mention in our yearbook that I would like to be a referee.”

He added work as a referee to an already hectic career with IBM and Mayo, in addition to a busy family life. It’s a pace he’s kept for nearly 6 decades. “I keep going because I love sports.”

If you spend some time with Gosse, you quickly learn it’s more than the love of sports. It’s the love of something greater. “I like basketball and talking to the kids. They pay attention and nod their heads and say, yes, I agree.”

Gosse has influenced thousands of lives during an officiating career that’s spanned 58 years. And he’s given sage advice to those students on and off the basketball courts, the football fields and baseball diamonds. He’ll be 87 years old in two years, and that’s when he’ll mark 60 years as a referee.

Gosse chuckles, “Yeah, it’s hard to imagine!”

Tom Overlie asks, “What do you want your legacy to be?”

“I want to be recognized as an official who really enjoyed the job and tried to do my best at every game. It just comes down to liking the game.” Which he clearly does. 58 years. A lot of games, and a lot of lives touched.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winnehshiek County missing man, Lawrence Whittle
Man Arrested, charged with first degree murder in missing man’s death
File photo
Rochester man shot at while in car, no injuries reported
Home of Lawerence Whittle. Winneshiek County crime scene in father/son murder
Winneshiek County man held on $1 million cash bond for father’s murder
Cuddlies for Kids
Rochester organization needs new home for thousands of stuffed animals
File photo of police tape.
Man shot fending off catalytic converter thieves

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS + SOUND: Owatonna falls to Cretin-Derham Hall in the Class AAAA Quarterfinals
HIGHLIGHTS + SOUND: No. 2 Caledonia beats Perham in Class AA Quarterfinals
HIGHLIGHTS + SOUND: No. 2 Caledonia beats Perham in Class AA Quarterfinals
UKRAINIAN FLAG
Byron Public Schools district prohibits display of Ukrainian flag
Discussing the future
RPS addresses criticisms from survey research, plans for future at board meeting