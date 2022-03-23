Overland Elementary celebrates its new mascot

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Overland Elementary School celebrated its new mascot on its Facebook page Tuesday evening.

Oakley the Owl will be the mascot of Rochester’s newest elementary school.

The post shared the school colors are navy blue, copper orange, and Century silver.

Overland Elementary’s building opened this past fall in northwest Rochester, serving Bishop Elementary students while their building is remodeled.

Overland will welcome neighborhood students in August 2022.

