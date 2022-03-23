Gov. Tim Walz visits New Ulm to discuss public safety plan

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan visited New Ulm Tuesday.

It was the seventh stop on their statewide public safety tour.

“Not every community is the same, and the solutions and problems are different,” Walz stated.

They joined city officials from New Ulm and Mankato to discuss what their $300 million public safety plan could mean for local law enforcement.

“We’re making sure that you all have the resources that you need to keep your community safe,” Flanagan said.

The three-year budget would allocate more than $242,000 to New Ulm per year and over $763,000 to Mankato per year.

The money would be used to help reduce crime.

To do so statewide, the proposal outlines plans to improve youth intervention and juvenile justice as well as expanding access to high-quality, affordable health care.

But to reduce crime locally, that’s where the city officials chimed in.

Both communities addressed the need for more peace officers and mental health resources.

“Thirty-five to 40% of our calls have something to do with mental health,” New Ulm Police Chief David Borchert said.

Additional issues like elder abuse, sex trafficking and hospital bed shortages were also brought up.

New Ulm suggests using the proposed funds to purchase an unmarked mental health transport vehicle as well as new equipment like body cameras and radios.

Gov. Tim Walz, left, speaks with Mankato Department of Public Safety Director Amy Vokal, right, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in New Ulm, Minn. (Office of the Governor of Minnesota)

Mankato would like to use the money for staff retention bonuses and increasing the BCA’s presence in southern Minnesota.

“They have incredibly analysts and analytic services that can be used. For us, we do a lot of investigations ourselves, but I talk to a lot of different communities that have to call the BCA because they don’t have that ability,” Mankato Public Safety Director Amy Vokal explained.

Walz and Flanagan believe the input they get across the state will help their proposed budget fulfill those specific needs

“All of these upticks in crime can go down quickly if the communities are given the right tools to tackle them,” Walz added.

