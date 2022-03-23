Advertisement

FBI not releasing 3 months of crime data, cites lack of law enforcement report sharing

The FBI says it will not release crime numbers for three months of 2021 due to the lack of...
The FBI says it will not release crime numbers for three months of 2021 due to the lack of agencies' reporting.(Cliff Owen/AP)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The FBI says it will not release crime numbers from the last quarter of 2021 because of a lack of reporting from U.S. law enforcement agencies.

The agency said it received data from less than 10,000 of the nation’s nearly 19,000 law enforcement agencies, a number that falls under the 60% threshold the agency says it needs to release data trends by region and aggregate population groups.

Law enforcement agencies are not required to submit data to the FBI.

However, the agency said it would still post quarterly data from individual cities with a population of 100,000 or more.

Copyright 2022 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winnehshiek County missing man, Lawrence Whittle
Man Arrested, charged with first degree murder in missing man’s death
File photo
Rochester man shot at while in car, no injuries reported
Home of Lawerence Whittle. Winneshiek County crime scene in father/son murder
Winneshiek County man held on $1 million cash bond for father’s murder
Cuddlies for Kids
Rochester organization needs new home for thousands of stuffed animals
File photo of police tape.
Man shot fending off catalytic converter thieves

Latest News

Gas prices continue to be above $4 per gallon nationally.
Lawmakers addressing high gas prices, proposing monthly energy rebates, relief checks
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is hoping for some improvement in water levels...
Looking ahead to boating season following low lake levels last year
On March 5th,1980 Mary Roethler of Elma, Iowa received a kidney transplant here in Rochester at...
Iowa woman celebrates 42 years since kidney transplant
GOP paid family leave plan, Darian Leddy Reports
A debris lined street is seen in the Lower 9th Ward, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in New Orleans,...
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: 1 killed after tornado strikes New Orleans as storms tear into Deep South