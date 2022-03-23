Dodge Center American Legion to hold veterans resource fair this weekend

DODGE CENTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Dodge Center American Legion is holding its first veterans resource fair Saturday as a way to make it easier for veterans to get the help they need.

Legion leaders said they got the idea when talking to a veteran that was having trouble navigating the VA system.

They figured, if one person was having issues with finding out what’s out there, then other veterans must have those same problems. There are resources out there to help them with things like medical care, transportation and education, but sometimes, trying to navigate the system is overwhelming.

With this resource fair, organizers said they’ve done most of the work. They want veterans to show up to the legion, and information will be there in a “one-stop shop”. Just some of the places that will be at the fair are the VA, Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and Veterans Assistance Command (MACV) and Veterans Court.

“A lot of veterans don’t know what’s out there, and they don’t want to do the research,” Dodge Center American Legion Commander Chuck Smisek said. “And, they don’t want to ask for help, because that may make them look weak, or whatever. The information that’s out there, that’s going to be at this fair, has a broad span of everything from the families, the veterans themselves, any help with college, and other resources.”

The resource fair is Saturday, 2 p.m.-7 p.m.

Smisek said they’ve been busy at the legion, as there are more upcoming events, too. They will be welcoming the American Legion National Commander Paul E. Dillard and John Kriesel, a veteran who lost both of his legs in Iraq and served as a Minnesota State Representative.

The legion will also be holding car shows this spring and summer.

To find out more about the resource fair and all other events, visit the Dodge Center American Legion Post #384 Wells - Peterson Facebook page.

