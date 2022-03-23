Blustery and damp today; chilly weather lingers through the weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The gray, damp, chilly weather we dealt with on Tuesday is hanging around for another day as a large storm system slowly marches through the Upper Mississippi Valley. Rain showers will be more scattered than the steady, long-duration rainfall we experienced yesterday with a little snow mixing in at times during the morning hours. Much of the area, including Rochester, has measured an inch of rainfall so far from this system, but today’s totals will be much lighter, more like a tenth to quarter-inch. Temperatures will hover in the mid and upper 30s throughout the day with a harsh north breeze keeping wind chill values in the 20s, gusting beyond 20 miles per hour at times.

Snow will mix in early this evening before a widespread transition to all snow for the bulk of the night. At this point, it looks like half an inch or less of accumulation is possible by sunrise Thursday. Most of that accumulation will be on grassy surfaces and rooftops. Temperatures will drop slightly below freezing late in the night with raw north winds making it feel like the low 20s.

Thursday looks much drier in the weaker of the departing storm system, but winds will remain a bit brisk and high temperatures will only be in the low 40s. A few breaks of sunshine will be possible in the afternoon, but even so, wind chill values will stay in the 20s.

A weak clipper-type storm system will slide through the heart of the area Friday, bringing a few sparse rain and snow showers. We’ll also have a few breaks of sunshine during the day and high temp[eratures will reach the low 40s. A strong, gusty northwest wind will reach 35 miles per hour at times, so wind chills will be much colder, mainly in the 20s.

The weekend looks much sunnier and a bit less windy. High temperatures will be near 40 degrees Saturday with low 40s on Sunday and overnight lows will be in the mid-20s.

Next week is looking seasonably chilly as well. We’ll have sunshine Monday with high temperatures in the upper 40s before a large storm system moves in from the west, bringing a chance for rain showers Tuesday and possibly rain and snow showers for next Wednesday. Drier weather is expected late in the week. High temperatures throughout the week will be in the low 40s for the most part.

