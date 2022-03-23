$15 million skate park bill introduced in legislature

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Lawmakers have introduced a $15 million skate park bill to build and update skate parks across the state.

The $15 million would be funded through state dollars and would go toward three different types of skate parks. $8 million would go toward community skate parks, $4.5 million for regional skate parks and $2.5 million for statewide and national skate parks.

The bill works in a partnership with the Minnesota State Skate Park Grant Program. It started in October of last year when the legislature and Governor Tim Walz passed a bonding bill at $250,000. If passed, the funds could be used to improve the Silver Lake Skate Park in Rochester.

Representative Bolden says investing in skate parks benefits the community in many ways.

“I think anytime we can be planning activities and spaces for activities for youth in our communities I think it’s a good thing and having those activities be outdoors I think is even better. I think there’s a lot of benefits with this both with physical health, mental health and socialization,” Rep. Bolden said.

The Silver Lake Stake Park started in 2002 with portable ramps, but in 2006 the ramps and other amenities you see today were installed. It has not been updated since.

There is also an online petition going around to expand the skate park with more than a thousand signatures.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.