Advertisement

$15 million skate park bill introduced in legislature

By Darian Leddy
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Lawmakers have introduced a $15 million skate park bill to build and update skate parks across the state.

The $15 million would be funded through state dollars and would go toward three different types of skate parks. $8 million would go toward community skate parks, $4.5 million for regional skate parks and $2.5 million for statewide and national skate parks.

The bill works in a partnership with the Minnesota State Skate Park Grant Program. It started in October of last year when the legislature and Governor Tim Walz passed a bonding bill at $250,000. If passed, the funds could be used to improve the Silver Lake Skate Park in Rochester.

Representative Bolden says investing in skate parks benefits the community in many ways.

“I think anytime we can be planning activities and spaces for activities for youth in our communities I think it’s a good thing and having those activities be outdoors I think is even better. I think there’s a lot of benefits with this both with physical health, mental health and socialization,” Rep. Bolden said.

The Silver Lake Stake Park started in 2002 with portable ramps, but in 2006 the ramps and other amenities you see today were installed. It has not been updated since.

There is also an online petition going around to expand the skate park with more than a thousand signatures.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her
File photo
Rochester man shot at while in car, no injuries reported
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Rochester man sentenced to 17 years in prison for producing child pornography via Snapchat
The impurity is common in water and food like cured and grilled meats, dairy and vegetables,...
Pfizer recalls blood pressure medicines over carcinogen
UKRAINIAN FLAG
Byron Public Schools district prohibits display of Ukrainian flag

Latest News

MN State Skate Park Bill, Darian Leddy reports
Reynolds signed the bills during a formal meeting with the Israeli Consul General to the...
Gov. Reynolds signs Israel and antisemitism bills into law
The justices sent the case back to the Wisconsin Supreme Court saying its members are 'free to...
Supreme Court tosses Wisconsin legislative voting maps
Certified pre-owned cars are a hot ticket with sales forecasted to break records in 2022. But...
Consumer Crackdown: Certified pre-owned vehicles a hot item, but experts say double check the inspection