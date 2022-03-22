Advertisement

Ukrainian art auction raises more than $100,000

$100,000 was raised for Ukrainian children from Ukrainian art
$100,000 was raised for Ukrainian children from Ukrainian art(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Minn. (KTTC) – The International Owl Center in Houston, Minn. encouraged the community to step up to raise money for children in Ukraine. All that had to be done was to bid on artwork created by Ukrainian children. International Owl Center executive director Karla Bloem said she was expecting to make a couple thousand dollars, but what happened, shocked her.

“When it started approaching $50,000 I thought ‘wow that would be amazing!’” Bloem said.

The Center was able to raise more than $100,000. Bloem said 100% of the money raised will go to UNICEF to help Ukrainian children affected by the Russian invasion.

The art is from the last few. The Center hosts an international art contest. The art being sold to benefit Ukrainian children was created by Ukrainian children.

“One piece sold for over $8,000,” she said.

George Parke and his wife heard about the silent auction on Minnesota Public Radio. He says he had been trying to find a way to help those in Ukraine. He was able to secure a dozen pictures. Bloem disclosed that the Parke’s donated more than $25,000.

“We have been horrified with what is going on in Ukraine. We have been trying to think what could we do, this seemed like a perfect way to help,” Parke said.

Bloem said there will be another auction this week starting Wednesday.

Original story: https://www.kttc.com/2022/03/19/local-art-auction-supports-ukrainian-children/

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winnehshiek County missing man, Lawrence Whittle
Man Arrested, charged with first degree murder in missing man’s death
File photo of police tape.
Man shot fending off catalytic converter thieves
A legislative proposal is being considered to address community violence.
Woman charged with trashing suburban Target store
Home of Lawerence Whittle. Winneshiek County crime scene in father/son murder
Winneshiek County man held on $1 million cash bond for father’s murder
Cuddlies for Kids
Rochester organization needs new home for thousands of stuffed animals

Latest News

Packers, Fadness Excited for State Tournament Run
Packers, Fadness Excited for State Tournament Run
Athlete of the Week - Eli King, Caledonia BBB
Athlete of the Week - Eli King, Caledonia BBB
Minnesota state Sen. Julia Coleman, R-Waconia, speaks at a news conference, Monday, March 21,...
Minnesota Republicans offer alternate plan for family leave
Ukrainian Art at International Owl Center
Ukrainian Art at International Owl Center