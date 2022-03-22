Ukrainian art auction raises more than $100,000

HOUSTON, Minn. (KTTC) – The International Owl Center in Houston, Minn. encouraged the community to step up to raise money for children in Ukraine. All that had to be done was to bid on artwork created by Ukrainian children. International Owl Center executive director Karla Bloem said she was expecting to make a couple thousand dollars, but what happened, shocked her.

“When it started approaching $50,000 I thought ‘wow that would be amazing!’” Bloem said.

The Center was able to raise more than $100,000. Bloem said 100% of the money raised will go to UNICEF to help Ukrainian children affected by the Russian invasion.

The art is from the last few. The Center hosts an international art contest. The art being sold to benefit Ukrainian children was created by Ukrainian children.

“One piece sold for over $8,000,” she said.

George Parke and his wife heard about the silent auction on Minnesota Public Radio. He says he had been trying to find a way to help those in Ukraine. He was able to secure a dozen pictures. Bloem disclosed that the Parke’s donated more than $25,000.

“We have been horrified with what is going on in Ukraine. We have been trying to think what could we do, this seemed like a perfect way to help,” Parke said.

Bloem said there will be another auction this week starting Wednesday.

