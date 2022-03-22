Showers continue Tuesday night; Light wintry mix is possible Wednesday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – On and off showers have taken place Tuesday with more rain expected overnight into Wednesday morning. Rainfall amounts have ranged from 0.10-0.50″ across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa Tuesday. More rain could add another 0.25-0.50″ to that running total.

Showers will continue overnight Tuesday through Wednesday afternoon. Rainfall amounts for most of the area will range from 0.10-0.25″ with some isolated pockets reaching near 0.50″. Most of SE MN and NE IA will have two-day totals around 0.50-1.00″. As temperatures begin to drop Wednesday, we could change our precipitation type over to a wintry mix through morning and afternoon.

Temperatures will begin to drop into the 30s by 7-9 a.m. Wednesday. This should allow for some minor mixing in the lower atmosphere which could lead to a rain/snow mix throughout the daytime hours Wednesday. Wintry accumulations are expected to be minor but some slick spots on the roads could still be possible. Model guidance is suggesting isolated wintry precip through the evening on Wednesday. I do think our precipitation chances will become more and more isolated through the day Wednesday.

If this system holds together long enough, we could see an isolated snow shower Thursday morning. We’ll slowly clear conditions out Friday through the weekend. High temperatures are not expected to be as warm late this week into the weekend. Highs will be near seasonal averages in the lower 40s through Sunday. Cool conditions are expected to continue into next week too. Highs Monday through Wednesday will be in the middle and lower 40s.

