Rochester man sentenced to 17 years in prison for producing child pornography via Snapchat

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester man was sentenced Tuesday for producing sexually explicit images and videos of a minor.

26-year-old Arkady Pavlovich Pichurin was sentenced to 17 years in prison, followed by 25 years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $5,000 to the Domestic Trafficking Victims Fund.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office District of Minnesota, Pichurin sexually exploited a minor who was between the ages of nine and 10 years old at the time between November 8, 2020 and January 8, 2021. Pichurin contacted the minor using a variety of instant messaging services, including Snapchat.

Pichurin lied about his age and identity to the minor, and admitted to using similar tactics to sexually exploit and produce pornographic images and videos of more than 20 minors. Pichurin also had thousands of images depicting sexual abuse of infants and toddlers and bestiality.

On September 7, 2021, Pichurin pleaded guilty to one count of producing sexually explicit images and videos of a minor.

The case was investigated by the FBI and the Rochester Police Department, with assistance from the Olmsted County Attorney’s Office.

