Rep. Tina Liebling announces re-election run in new House District

By KTTC Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rep. Tina Liebling announced Monday night she’s running for re-election. This time, in the new House District 24B.

Currently, Liebling serves District 26A, which includes parts of Rochester, and is the chair of the House’s Health Policy and Finance Committee.

“I will miss representing the people east of U.S. 52 and north of U.S. 14 who I have served for 18 years, but I look forward to meeting voters in south Rochester and Rochester Township who I now hope to represent,” Liebling said in a statement to KTTC.

Liebling has represented parts of Rochester since 2004. She was the first person from Olmsted County to be elected on the DFL ticket.

“I have spent much of my career working on health and human services issues that deeply impact our community and the entire state,” Liebling said. “The pandemic has revealed how much more work is needed to protect and improve the health of Minnesotans. If elected in November, I will continue to fight for quality, affordable health care for all.”

The Representative hopes to secure the DFL endorsement for the 24B seat at the Senate District 24 DFL convention in Kasson this Sunday.

