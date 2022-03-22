Rain, then a rain/snow mix this week; temps remain chilly for several days

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A large storm system is bearing down on the region today, bringing thick clouds, steady rain, and brisk winds to our area, effectively ending the spell of incredibly mild weather we enjoyed earlier this week. Expect cool, gray, wet weather all day today with a brisk east breeze adding an extra chill to the air at times. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 40s this afternoon. That’s much more typical for this time of the year than the 69 degrees we experienced on Monday which was just one degree shy of tying a record for the date.

We'll have gray skies with light rain and brisk winds for the rest of today. Temps will remain in the 40s. (KTTC)

Rain will continue through today and tonight with snow mixing in at times Wednesday. (KTTC)

Rain continues through tonight with temperatures falling into the mid-30s while winds turn to the north and gust to 25 miles per hour in the overnight hours.

Rainfall of up to an inch is possible today and tonight. (KTTC)

As the storm system begins to pull away to the east Wednesday, colder air aloft will mix in and light snow will develop at times during the morning commute. At this point, it looks like we may end up with a little grassy accumulation in the morning, but the pavement looks to stay generally wet. Rain showers and some wet snowflakes will be possible for the rest of the day through Wednesday night with high temperatures only in the upper 30s. A gusty north breeze will reach 25 miles per hour at times, keeping wind chill values in the 20s for most of the day.

We’ll have just a few breaks of sunshine Thursday behind the departing storm system with high temperatures in the low 40s. A brisk northwest breeze will keep wind chill levels in the 20s and low 30s.

Windchill values will be in the 20s for much of Wednesday as cold air blows in on harsh north winds. (KTTC)

A weak disturbance will bring a chance for a few spotty rain and snow showers Friday afternoon and high temperatures will be in the low 40s. A gusty northwest breeze will produce a wind chill level in the 20s to low 30s.

Temps for the next several days will be seasonably cool. Rain and snow will be possible in the midweek. (KTTC)

The weekend will feature a fair amount of sunshine, but temperatures will remain seasonably chilly with readings in the low to mid-40s for both Saturday and Sunday.

Temps will be chilly for the rest of this week, improving only in the longer term next week. (KTTC)

