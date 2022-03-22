Advertisement

Mayo Civic Center seeking food truck vendors for summer concerts, events

Down by the Riverside
Down by the Riverside(Mayo Civic Center)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Mayo Civic Center is looking for more food truck/pop-up vendors ahead of its busy summertime season.

Mayo Civic Center stated in a media release that it is looking for food and beverage partners to participate at the Down by the Riverside concerts and other events hosted by Mayo Civic Center.

The Down by the Riverside concerts will be held Sunday nights starting July 10, 2022 through August 14, 2022. Other event dates to be determined.

Applicants must have a current City of Rochester Food Vendor License to participate. Participation fees apply.

Vendors can apply here. The application deadline is June 1, 2022.

