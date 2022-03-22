Advertisement

Health plans with free or reduced-cost premiums available to low-income Americans

For some, there's still time to sign up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act.
For some, there's still time to sign up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act.
By CNN
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(CNN) - Low-income households who missed the deadline for this year’s Affordable Care Act coverage can still sign up for plans with free premiums, thanks to a special enrollment period being offered at healthcare.gov.

Americans with incomes less than $19,320 or just less than $40,000 for a four-member family are eligible.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said most can get plans without premiums, while others may see a minimal cost.

The Biden administration has recently been increasing efforts to get more people enrolled by adding funds to programs that assist with the selection process.

A record-setting 14.5 million Americans signed up for the ACA in 2022.

