DNR: Enbridge crews harmed Minnesota groundwater even more

Enbridge Line 3 Oil Pipeline (Minnesota)
Enbridge Line 3 Oil Pipeline (Minnesota)(AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) -- Minnesota environmental regulators say damage to the state’s public groundwater resources from missteps during construction of the Line 3 oil pipeline is more severe than previously known.

The state Department of Natural Resources says Enbridge Energy crews ruptured three groundwater aquifers while building the 340-mile pipeline across northern Minnesota last year.

The DNR says the company faces expanded sanctions.

Together the punctures led to nearly 300 million gallons of groundwater flowing to the surface, with the most serious breach occurring near the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Reservation in St. Louis County.

That rupture alone discharged more than 200 million gallons of groundwater, and it continues to flow out.

