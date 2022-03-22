Commonweal Theatre Company looks forward to a new season

LANESBORO, Minn. (KTTC) – Commonweal Theatre Company in Lanesboro is gearing up for a new season and staff are saying the new set of shows has something for everyone.

The last two years have been unlike any other for the professional theater, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but despite shutdowns and other restrictions, it has prevailed.

According to Producing Artistic Director Hal Cropp, no members have ever tested positive for COVID-19, and there haven’t been any reports of any audience members becoming infected from attending a performance. Last year, the staff produced five mainstage shows with a lot of success.

“We ended up seeing 60% of a normal year, but the shows were great,” Cropp said. “Interest in our 2022 season has really blossomed. We are already looking at 1,000 subscribers.”

As the theater enters its 34th year, it’s also welcoming back its apprentice program after a two year hiatus. Aspiring actors from all over the country will be calling Lanesboro home for a few months while they finetune their craft.

“We have five apprentices slated to be working with the company, we are very excited with all of them,” Cropp said. “And so, I think it’s gonna be very much closer to a normal year. Absolutely.

The five shows for the 2022 season feature everything to comedies, to dramas. The first show is a comedy called, “I Ought to Be in Pictures.” It’s a play written by Neil Simon about a young woman to travels to Hollywood to chase her dream of becoming an actor, which gets complicated when her estranged screenwriter father gets include

The other four shows included “Leading Ladies”, “The Mystery of Edwin Drood,” “Good People” and “Alice in Winter Wonderland.”

For more information on the shows and to purchase tickets, visit the Commweal Theatre Company website.

