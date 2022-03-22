Advertisement

Commonweal Theatre Company looks forward to a new season

By Megan Zemple
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANESBORO, Minn. (KTTC) – Commonweal Theatre Company in Lanesboro is gearing up for a new season and staff are saying the new set of shows has something for everyone.

The last two years have been unlike any other for the professional theater, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but despite shutdowns and other restrictions, it has prevailed.

According to Producing Artistic Director Hal Cropp, no members have ever tested positive for COVID-19, and there haven’t been any reports of any audience members becoming infected from attending a performance. Last year, the staff produced five mainstage shows with a lot of success.

“We ended up seeing 60% of a normal year, but the shows were great,” Cropp said. “Interest in our 2022 season has really blossomed. We are already looking at 1,000 subscribers.”

As the theater enters its 34th year, it’s also welcoming back its apprentice program after a two year hiatus. Aspiring actors from all over the country will be calling Lanesboro home for a few months while they finetune their craft.

“We have five apprentices slated to be working with the company, we are very excited with all of them,” Cropp said. “And so, I think it’s gonna be very much closer to a normal year. Absolutely.

The five shows for the 2022 season feature everything to comedies, to dramas. The first show is a comedy called, “I Ought to Be in Pictures.” It’s a play written by Neil Simon about a young woman to travels to Hollywood to chase her dream of becoming an actor, which gets complicated when her estranged screenwriter father gets include

The other four shows included “Leading Ladies”, “The Mystery of Edwin Drood,” “Good People” and “Alice in Winter Wonderland.”

For more information on the shows and to purchase tickets, visit the Commweal Theatre Company website.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winnehshiek County missing man, Lawrence Whittle
Man Arrested, charged with first degree murder in missing man’s death
Home of Lawerence Whittle. Winneshiek County crime scene in father/son murder
Winneshiek County man held on $1 million cash bond for father’s murder
File photo of police tape.
Man shot fending off catalytic converter thieves
Cuddlies for Kids
Rochester organization needs new home for thousands of stuffed animals
A legislative proposal is being considered to address community violence.
Woman charged with trashing suburban Target store

Latest News

Mason City schools will drop the mascot “Mohawks" in favor of a brand that doesn't exploit...
Mason City School District chooses new mascot
Packers, Fadness Excited for State Tournament Run
Packers, Fadness Excited for State Tournament Run
Athlete of the Week - Eli King, Caledonia BBB
Athlete of the Week - Eli King, Caledonia BBB
Minnesota state Sen. Julia Coleman, R-Waconia, speaks at a news conference, Monday, March 21,...
Minnesota Republicans offer alternate plan for family leave