City of Rochester settles Parking Ramp 6 lawsuit

Parking Ramp 6 in Downtown Rochester
Parking Ramp 6 in Downtown Rochester(KTTC)
By Zach Fuller
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –The City of Rochester has settled its lawsuit against Collaborative Design Group.

The city filed the lawsuit after the alleged Collaborative Design Group failed to meet the design the city hired the firm to do, which included a ten story housing project built on top.

As part of the settlement, the city will receive $2,025,000.

Collaborative Design Group is also released from admitting any fault.

The Rochester City Council unanimously approved the settlement at Monday’s board meeting.

