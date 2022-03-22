City of Rochester settles Parking Ramp 6 lawsuit

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –The City of Rochester has settled its lawsuit against Collaborative Design Group.

The city filed the lawsuit after the alleged Collaborative Design Group failed to meet the design the city hired the firm to do, which included a ten story housing project built on top.

As part of the settlement, the city will receive $2,025,000.

Collaborative Design Group is also released from admitting any fault.

The Rochester City Council unanimously approved the settlement at Monday’s board meeting.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.