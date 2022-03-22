Blue Earth Co. jail back to normal after disturbance

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County Jail is back to operating at normal status this morning after a disturbance last night.

According to officials, around 10 inmates barricaded themselves with makeshift weapons at about 10 p.m. The disturbance was eventually resolved with no injuries and minor damage.

The Department of Corrections has been notified of the incident which is now under investigation.

More details could be released once that investigation is complete.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.